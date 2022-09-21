METALS-Aluminium falls to 18-month low as markets brace for U.S. rate rise

Updates with official prices

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest since March 2021 as markets braced for another hefty U.S. interest rate rise that will suppress economic growth.

Rising rates helped boost the dollar to a 20-year high, pressuring dollar-priced metals by making them costlier for buyers with other currencies. USD=FRX/

Also lifting the dollar was appetite for safer assets after Russia's Vladimir Putin escalated the conflict in Ukraine by ordering the mobilisation of more troops. MKTS/GLOB

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.3% at $2,216 a tonne in official open-outcry trading and down 21% this year.

If the Federal Reserve announces a 0.75% rate rise at 1800 GMT, as the market expects, this has been priced in and could boost metals, but a 1% increase would likely drive prices lower, said ING analyst Warren Patterson. FEDWATCH

Demand for metals is slowing alongside global economic growth but supply is also constrained, Patterson said.

"Fundamentally, for most metals, the price outlook is still supportive. There's plenty of supply risk and inventories are low."

High energy costs have forced European aluminium smelters to cut annual production capacity by 1.1 million tonnes and some Chinese smelters face energy rationing.

But despite this, global aluminium output rose in August by 3.5% year-on-year to 5.888 million tonnes, International Aluminium Institute (IAI) data show. Thanks to new smelters, Chinese output was at record highs.

After a long period of decline, aluminium inventories have increased in recent weeks in LME-registered warehouses. MALSTX-TOTAL

Stockpiles have also grown in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses and at major Japanese ports. AL-STX-SGH

In a sign that supply concerns on the LME are easing, quickly delivered cash aluminium slipped to a $21 a tonne discount versus the three-month contract from a $15 a tonne premium in August. CMAL0-3

LME copper CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $7,710 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.1% to $3,125, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.3% to $24,900 and lead CMPB3 was down 0.6% at $1,869.

Tin CMSN3 bucked the trend, rising 0.8% to $21,350.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.