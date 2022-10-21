METALS-Aluminium falls as Fed tightening heralds weaker economy

Updates throughout, moves dateline from BEIJING

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices were set to end the week almost 5% lower on Friday as fears of rapid U.S. interest rate rises dampened the outlook for economic growth and metals demand.

Stock markets fell, U.S. 10-year bond yields hit their highest since 2007 and the dollar strengthened, pressuring metals by making them costlier for buyers with other currencies. MKTS/GLOB

In China, the biggest metals consumer, the yuan fell to its weakest level against the dollar since 2008. CNY=CFXS

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker suggested the central bank will "keep raising rates for a while" and U.S. economic data showed persistent labour market tightness.

Also pressuring aluminium was the delivery of around 250,000 tonnes into the London Metal Exchange's warehouse system in the last ten days, which pointed to ample supply. MALSTX-TOTAL

Much of these inflows appeared to reverse late this week as around 200,000 tonnes were earmarked for shipment out of the LME system, but cash aluminium still traded at a discount to the three-month contract, suggesting that plenty of metal is available. CMAL0-3

Benchmark three-month aluminium CMAL3 on the LME was down 0.6% at $2,196 a tonne at 1102 GMT and down 4.8% this week.

Prices of the metal used in packaging, transport and construction have fallen 45% from a peak in March as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rapid interest rate rises in the United States and elsewhere weakened the global economy.

"Again, fears of interest rate rises dampened risk appetite," a China-based futures trader said. "But the tight supply and solid demand could prevent it from any sharp fall."

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said: "The drivers of the stronger dollar – weak Chinese property and European industry – are also the drivers of micro headwinds to metals' end-demand."

"These headwinds will continue to depress base metals' flat price returns until the Fed ends its tightening cycle," they said.

LME copper CMCU3 was down 1% at $7,487 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 2% to $21,745, lead CMPB3 slipped 3% to $1,917.50 and tin CMSN3 was down 3.7% at $18,630.

Zinc CMZN3 bucked the trend, rising 0.8% to $2,987.50 a tonne.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

