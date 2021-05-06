METALS-Aluminium extends rally as China-Australia tensions add to supply fears

Updates throughout, moves dateline from HANOI

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Aluminium neared $2,500 a tonne on Thursday - a level not seen since 2018 - as rising tensions between China, the biggest producer, and Australia, a major supplier of raw materials, added momentum to its rally.

Prices have rocketed almost 25% this year as commodities and equities markets surged and investors anticipate that a crackdown on polluting smelters in China will constrain supply.

Adding impetus was China saying it would "indefinitely" suspend all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, deepening a crisis in relations.

Australia is a major producer of bauxite and alumina used to smelt aluminium.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $2,471.50 a tonne at 0956 GMT after touching $2,476.

The most active aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 closed up 2.7% at 19,385 yuan ($2,992.67) a tonne after hitting its highest since January 2010.

Prices are likely to keep rising, said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

"Investors and others have the bit between their teeth," he said. "If China is stricter on closing polluting production capacity and we get a more balanced market ... maybe we can see $3,000 a tonne (on the LME)."

MARKETS: Global shares rose to near record highs while the dollar weakened. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

COMMERZBANK: China's anti-pollution drive is not yet curbing aluminium output and prices may be too high, analysts at Commerzbank said. "In the short term the global aluminium market should remain well supplied," they said.

SPREAD: Cash aluminium on the LME has flipped to a $5 premium versus the three-month contract from a $35 discount in mid-March, suggesting there is less quickly deliverable metal available. CMAL0-3

TIN: Tight supply pushed LME tin CMSN3 above $30,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011, with prices up 1.9% at $30,235 at 0956 GMT

OTHER METALS: Copper CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $10,009.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.2% to $2,926.50, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.5% to $17,805 and lead CMPB3 was 0.1% higher at $2,178.

