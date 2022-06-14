METALS-Aluminium extends losses as prospects of recession weigh on demand

(Adds analyst comment, details and LONDON dateline, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices deepened losses on Tuesday as investors were concerned renewed lockdowns in top consumer China and a potential global recession could slash demand for metals.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $2,614 a tonne, as of 0930 GMT, after dropping 1.9% on Monday, hitting its lowest since Dec. 15.

The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading 1% lower at 20,005 yuan ($2,976.93) a tonne, after falling to its lowest since May 11 earlier in the session.

"There's a general lack of risk appetite right now and metals are in the firing line because of the recessionary risks to demand," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"There's also some nervous trading ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting."

Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week.

Meanwhile, concern about demand in top metals consumer China has been rekindled due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Chinese capital Beijing must race against time to block the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a local bar, an official said on Tuesday.

Losses in some metals, however, were cushioned by falling inventory levels and tight supply, Hansen added.

"Inventory levels held by exchanges in London and Shanghai are still on the weak side so how do you square that with prices coming down in anticipation of lower demand? That's the conundrum the market has to deal with."

LME copper was flat at $9,294.50 a tonne.

* Offering some support, the dollar index dipped, consolidating gains near a 20-year peak, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies. [USD/]

* Argentina said on Monday it would introduce a new optional tax regime for copper producers that could potentially lower export duties in an effort to jumpstart national production.

* Ghana is on a roadshow to find a strategic partner to rebuild state-owned Volta Aluminium Co's aluminium smelter.

* LME zinc rose 0.5% to $3,631 a tonne, but lead slipped 0.5% to $2,088, nickel eased 1.4% to a three-month low of $25,560, and tin tumbled 6.9% to $30,615, the weakest in nearly a year.

($1 = 6.7345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.