METALS-Aluminium edges higher as sanction jitters fuel supply woes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices edged higher on Wednesday as concerns over supply tightness surfaced after traders assessed risks of potential EU sanctions on metal from Russia, one of the world's biggest suppliers.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 0.1% at $2230.50 per metric ton, as of 0232 GMT, while the most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 rose 1.5% to 18,925 yuan ($2,638.00) a ton.

The metal used in construction, transport and packaging rose after Poland and the Baltic states called for the European Union to ban imports of Russian aluminium and liquefied natural gas over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the session, SHFE aluminium hit 18,990 yuan, the highest since Jan. 15, and LME aluminium was hovering near the highest since Jan. 12 hit in the previous session.

LME zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.7% to $2,536 a ton, copper CMCU3 was nearly flat at $8,404.50, while nickel CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $16,290, lead CMPB3 edged down 0.1% at $2,166.50 and tin CMSN3 declined 0.7% to $26,060.

Nearby supply of LME lead is getting tighter, as implied by the discount of cash contract to the three-month contract CMPB0-3 falling to 88 cents a ton on Tuesday, from over $40 hit last month.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 jumped 2% to 21,190 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 1.1% to 129,220 yuan, copper SCFcv1 was up 0.4% at 68,160 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was 0.7% higher at 16,660 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.4% to 217,430 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0815 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0830 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0900 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Jan

1100 UK CBI Business Optimism Q1

1445 US S&P Global Mfg, Svcs, Comp Flash PMIs Jan

($1 = 7.1740 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

