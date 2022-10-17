METALS-Aluminium down as inventories jump, softer dollar supports copper

Recasts, adds comment

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices dropped on Monday as large deliveries to London Metal Exchange (LME) approved warehouses sparked a sell-off, while copper was supported by a lower dollar despite worries about demand in top consumer China.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 was down 3% at $2,237 a tonne at 1100 GMT, while copper CMCU3 gained 0.5% to $7,579.

Aluminium stocks in LME warehouses MALSTX-TOTALjumped 65,825 tonnes to 433,025 on Friday.

"There was a big jump in (aluminium) inventories. Some people are thinking some of that will be Russian," a metal trader said. "For copper, the key is China, which doesn't look too healthy at the moment.

Consumers shunning Russian-origin aluminium has fuelled fears that it will be delivered into the LME system and distort prices.

Significantly higher aluminium stocks have also created a small discount for the cash over the three-month contract CMAL0-3 compared with a premium late last week.

Traders said higher aluminium inventories may be for delivery against contracts maturing this week.

Elsewhere, the lower U.S. currency making dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies helped buoy copper, as did a drop in stocks in LME warehouses, traders said. FRX/

Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME warehouses fell 2,700 tonnes, while cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 38% indicate more metal will be delivered out over the coming days and weeks.

However, dominating the mood overall in industrial metals markets was uncertainty about Chinese demand.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the country's COVID-19 stance when he kicked off the Communist Party Congress on Sunday, against market expectations of an easing in such curbs.

Clues to China growth and demand will come over the next few days with the release of data on trade, investment and industrial output.

In other metals, zinc CMZN3 was down 2.1% at $2,878, lead CMPB3 lost 1% to $2,019, tin CMSN3 fell 0.1% to $19,900 and nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.1% to $21,745 a tonne.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.