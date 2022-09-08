METALS-Aluminium, copper prices climb on worries about supply

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Aluminium and copper prices marched higher on Thursday on worries that stoppages due to high energy prices or other disruptions will spur shortages.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.5% to $2,268 a tonne by 1040 GMT, while copper CMCU3 advanced 1.5% to $7,739.

"We are seeing output cuts in Europe so the potential is high for a squeeze higher in base metals prices, especially in aluminium, since it is so energy intensive," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

"We are in a situation where we don't have a push from consumption to get a spike in prices, because more cuts will be coming, the energy crunch is far from over in Europe."

European smelters are estimated to have cut an annualised 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes of aluminium production since energy prices began to rise last year.

Torlizzi said LME aluminium was getting an added boost because a physical arbitrage window from the LME to China had opened for the first time in many months.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated that his country will stop exporting raw copper, bauxite and tin to help it jump up the value chain.

Workers at BHP's BHP.AX Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, voted on Wednesday to go on strike.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three month contract CMCU0-3 jumped to $129 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since last November, showing near-term tightness in LME inventories.

LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL have shed 22% over the past four weeks to 102,725 tonnes, the lowest in five months.

In other LME metals, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $3,144.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 1.4% to $21,135, but nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.5% to $21,465 and lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $1,893.50.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

