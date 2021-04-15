METALS-Aluminium charges to near three-year high on supply concerns

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Aluminium hit its highest level since May 2018 on Thursday over fears that top producer China could further cut output to reduce emissions, while a weaker dollar made metals broadly more attractive.

Benchmark three-month aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $2,349 a tonne at 1050 GMT, after touching a near three-year high of $2,356,50. Prices in Shanghai SAFcv1 hit a 10-year high of 18,360 yuan ($2,810.13) a tonne.

"The China (decarbonisation) story is of course a major overhang for the market," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

China's decarbonisation efforts have raised concerns over lower aluminium output in the country, where production is powered by polluting coal-fired power plants.

Chinese authorities in Inner Mongolia ordered some industrial production and power plants to shut down in a bid to meet its energy consumption targets for the first quarter.

Last month authorities in the region said they would stop approving new projects for aluminium smelting.

SANCTIONS: The United States is expected to announce sanctions on Russia that could hit Rusal 0486.HK, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, analysts said.

Aluminium prices hit a seven-year high when U.S. sanctions were announced in 2018.

DOLLAR: Commodities were supported by the dollar .DXY which fell to a four-week low, making assets priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies. FRX/

POSITIONING: Investors were betting on aluminium prices rising further. The LME speculative long was at 11.3% of open interest as of Monday compared to 5.6% on April 6, according to broker Marex Spectron.

SPREADS: The discount of the LME cash aluminium contract over its three-month contract has eased to about $15 a tonne versus $35.10 touched four weeks ago. MAL0-3

STOCKS: Inventories of aluminium in warehouses registered with the LME have eased from 1.7 million tonnes a month ago to 1.3 million tonnes. MALSTX-TOTAL

OTHER PRICES: Copper CMCU3 gained 1.2% to $9,185 per tonne, after touching its highest in six weeks.

Zinc CMZN3 gained 0.6% to $2,339 a tonne, lead CMPB3 added 0.9% to $2,016, tin CMSN3 shed 0.5% to $26,100 while nickel CMNI3 lost 1.7% to 16,105.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Susan Fenton)

