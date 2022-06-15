METALS-Aluminium buoyed by low stocks, China data; Fed verdict in focus

(Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 15 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose on Wednesday from a seven-month low, supported by dwindling inventories and strong industrial output data from China, while traders watched to see how aggressively the U.S. central bank would hike rates.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.4% to $2,580 a tonne, as of 0446 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 10 on Tuesday.

The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai was up 0.4% at 20,025 yuan ($2,978.54) a tonne by the midday break.

"The stronger China data caught the market by surprise and while certainly not a blockbuster, the industrial production beat suggests China has become very agile at keeping the export engines revving despite mobility restrictions," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

China's industrial output rose 0.7% in May from a year earlier, picking up from a 2.9% decline in April, official data showed. China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high last month.

China's central bank kept its medium-term policy rate unchanged for the fifth straight month.

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses were at a 21-year low of 420,675 tonnes, compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021.

Stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have dropped more than 20% since the middle of March to 269,583 tonnes.

U.S. FED: Investors have dramatically raised their bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps on Wednesday.

"The Fed can't do anything about soaring commodities due to the war but what it can do is impact demand via higher interest rates," Innes said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen oil prices rise more than 50% since January. [O/R]

DOLLAR: The dollar held near its overnight 20-year peak. [FRX/]

COPPER: Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, threatened on Tuesday to go on a company-wide strike due to a lack of investment at the mining firm's troubled Ventanas smelter and refinery.

OTHER METALS: LME copper was up 0.5% at $9,272 a tonne, zinc rose 0.8% to $3,625.50, lead added 1.3% to $2,103, and tin eased 0.3% to $31,000.

Shanghai copper was down 0.6%, zinc added 0.4%, nickel fell 1.5%, lead edged 0.1% lower, and tin rose 1%.

