METALS-Aluminium buoyed by low stocks, China data; Fed decision in focus
June 15 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices edged higher on Wednesday from a seven-month low, buoyed by dwindling inventories and strong industrial output data from China, while traders watched to see how aggressively the U.S. central bank would hike rates.
"The stronger China data caught the market by surprise and while certainly not a blockbuster, the industrial production beat suggests China has become very agile at keeping the export engines revving despite mobility restrictions," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
China's industrial output rose 0.7% in May from a year earlier, picking up from a 2.9% decline in April, official data showed. China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high last month.
China's central bank kept its medium-term policy rate unchanged for the fifth straight month.
U.S. FED: Investors have dramatically raised their bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps on Wednesday.
"The Fed can't do anything about soaring commodities due to the war but what it can do is impact demand via higher interest rates," Innes said.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen oil prices rise more than 50% since January. [O/R]
COPPER: Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, threatened on Tuesday to go on a company-wide strike due to a lack of investment at the mining firm's troubled Ventanas smelter and refinery.
