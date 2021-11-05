METALS-Aluminium buckles under pressure from higher coal output

Updates throughout, changes dateline to LONDON

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices touched their lowest in more than three months on Friday as rising coal output in China eased concerns over aluminium supply from smelters powered by the fossil fuel.

Daily coal output in China, the world's largest producer of aluminium, was close to a record at 11.2 million tonnes on Nov. 3, helped by measures to ramp up production.

China is aiming to rein in surging coal prices caused by supply shortages. Energy prices account for about 40% of the cost to produce aluminium.

Aluminium prices in the short are likely to be dictated by production costs and supply-side policies around power rationing, said London-based brokerage Marex.

Benchmark three-month aluminium CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell as low as $2,510 a tonne, its weakest since July. By 1150 GMT prices were steady at $2,554.

Prices for the light metal used in automobiles and beverage cans are down about 20% since reaching a 13-year high in mid-October.

"The ongoing fall in coal prices in China amid stronger supply is likely to lower the risk of power shortages ... Not only are the risks of disruptions lower, costs of smelting the metal have also declined significantly," ANZ analysts wrote.

INVENTORIES: On-warrant stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses are near 2019 lows at 621,850 tonnes. MALSTX-TOTAL

Aluminium stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 6.8% from last Friday to 307,005 tonnes.AL-STX-SGH

RUSSIA EXPORTS: Expectations that Russia will remove taxes on aluminium exports and boost global supplies have triggered an inventory sell-off, reducing prices in the physical market in Europe and the United States.

OTHER METALS: LME copper CMCU3 shed 0.1% to $9,430 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 lost 2.3% to $3,166, lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,366, tin CMSN3 was up 0.3% at $36,615 and nickel CMNI3 gained 0.7% to $19,270.

