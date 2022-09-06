METALS-Aluminium at 17-month lows as strong dollar overshadows smelter cuts

Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell to 17-month lows on Tuesday as a strong dollar and worries over economic growth overshadowed production cuts in Europe.

The dollar was close to 20-year highs, which makes dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers with other currencies and can deter buyers. FRX/.DXY

Pushing it up are an energy crisis in Europe and strict COVID-19 controls in China that have slowed economic activity and hammered the yuan and euro. CNY=CFXS, EUR=

Sky-high energy prices in Europe have forced smelters to reduce output -- with France's biggest aluminium smelter the latest to cut -- but they also harm other industries, shrinking demand.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $2,278 a tonne at 1044 GMT.

The metal used in construction, transport and packaging is down 44% from a high in March and down 19% this year.

Prices are unlikely to recover until the dollar stops rising, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"Metal consumption should decline, driven by a Europe-led downturn in the months ahead," analysts at Citi said.

But Citi said supply cuts may still push aluminium up.

Aluminium smelters in Europe have already cut capacity by a million tonnes since energy prices began rising in 2021 and analysts are braced for more.

On Tuesday, a source said France's Aluminium Dunkerque would cut production by one-fifth and Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said it would keep a small portion of its capacity in Norway offline after maintenance.

However, aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose by 31,325 tonnes to 308,375 tonnes on Tuesday, easing supply worries.

LME stocks are down from almost 2 million tonnes in March 2021 but outflows halted in recent weeks. MALSTX-TOTAL

In China, meanwhile, the central bank moved to support the yuan and officials signalled a renewed sense of urgency on economic stimulus that should support metals demand.

LME copper CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $7,666 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.6% to $3,178.50, nickel CMNI3 was flat at $21,465, lead CMPB3 rose 1.2% to $1,898 and tin CMPB3 was up 0.4% at $21,700.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Peter.hobson@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.