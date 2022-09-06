Commodities

METALS-Aluminium at 17-month lows as strong dollar overshadows smelter cuts

Peter Hobson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell to 17-month lows on Tuesday as a strong dollar and worries over economic growth overshadowed production cuts in Europe.

The dollar was close to 20-year highs, which makes dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers with other currencies and can deter buyers. FRX/.DXY

Pushing it up are an energy crisis in Europe and strict COVID-19 controls in China that have slowed economic activity and hammered the yuan and euro. CNY=CFXS, EUR=

Sky-high energy prices in Europe have forced smelters to reduce output -- with France's biggest aluminium smelter the latest to cut -- but they also harm other industries, shrinking demand.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $2,278 a tonne at 1044 GMT.

The metal used in construction, transport and packaging is down 44% from a high in March and down 19% this year.

Prices are unlikely to recover until the dollar stops rising, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"Metal consumption should decline, driven by a Europe-led downturn in the months ahead," analysts at Citi said.

But Citi said supply cuts may still push aluminium up.

Aluminium smelters in Europe have already cut capacity by a million tonnes since energy prices began rising in 2021 and analysts are braced for more.

On Tuesday, a source said France's Aluminium Dunkerque would cut production by one-fifth and Norsk Hydro NHY.OL said it would keep a small portion of its capacity in Norway offline after maintenance.

However, aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose by 31,325 tonnes to 308,375 tonnes on Tuesday, easing supply worries.

LME stocks are down from almost 2 million tonnes in March 2021 but outflows halted in recent weeks. MALSTX-TOTAL

In China, meanwhile, the central bank moved to support the yuan and officials signalled a renewed sense of urgency on economic stimulus that should support metals demand.

LME copper CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $7,666 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.6% to $3,178.50, nickel CMNI3 was flat at $21,465, lead CMPB3 rose 1.2% to $1,898 and tin CMPB3 was up 0.4% at $21,700.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Peter.hobson@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

