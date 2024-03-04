News & Insights

Metals Acquisition: Storm-caused Power Loss At CSA Copper Mine Impacts Production

March 04, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL), a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses, Monday said that power loss at CSA Copper Mine due to storm and its associated restart would defer 400 to 500 tonnes of copper production from the March quarter into the June quarter.

The power has now been restored after interruption at CSA Copper Mine.

The company noted that a large storm passed approximately 100km to the east of the CSA Copper Mine on the evening of February 29, which impacted the main 132kVa power line to the mine. All grid power was out to the mine for more than 26 hours whilst the power line owner and operator restored the downed lines and infrastructure.

Due to the loss of power to the mine, three days of production was impacted, including when accounting for restart and ramping up to normal levels of operation.

