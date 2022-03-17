US Markets
MTAL

Metals Acquisition to buy CSA Copper Mine from Glencore for $1.1 bln

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Blank-check firm Metals Acquisition Corp on Thursday emerged as the winner of a race for UK-based Glencore's CSA copper mine in Australia with a $1.1 billion deal, after years of interest from several suitors.

Adds background

March 17 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Metals Acquisition Corp MTAL.N on Thursday emerged as the winner of a race for UK-based Glencore's GLEN.L CSA copper mine in Australia with a $1.1 billion deal, after years of interest from several suitors.

The move comes after Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX in February stopped talks with Glencore to buy the mine in New South Wales.

The CSA mine is one of Australia's highest-grade copper mines and produces about 50,000 tonnes every year, according to Glencore's website.

"We believe that copper has favorable fundamentals that will continue to support an elevated copper price. Copper is expected to play a key role in the global energy transition 'megatrend'," Metals Acquisition Chief Executive Mick McMullen said.

Citi served as financial advisor and Squire Patton Boggs and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisors to MAC.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular