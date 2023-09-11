Metals Acquisition Reports CSA Copper Mine Production In July, August Of 7.294K Tonnes

(RTTNews) - Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL) reported Monday that its production from the CSA Copper Mine during July and August 2023, the first two complete months of ownership, totalled 7,294 tonnes of copper.

The company, which took ownership of the CSA Copper Mine on June 16, said this is a positive result considering all the potential disruptions that can come from a change of ownership.

Mill throughput in July 2023 was 118kt of ore, and the company is focused on increasing ore from the mine to fill the excess plant capacity.

MAC CEO, Mick McMullen said, "Since acquiring the CSA Copper Mine just over two months ago, our team has been working hard to produce as per our plan, identify and action new opportunities to unlock value, while also doing so safely. We continue to see great potential..."

