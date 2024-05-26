Metals Acquisition Ltd Invests in Polymetals Resources

Polymetals Resources Ltd. (AU:POL) has released an update.

Metals Acquisition Limited has made a strategic investment in Polymetals Resources Limited, purchasing an initial 4.31% stake at A$0.35/share with plans for additional investment contingent on certain conditions. The partnership is expected to bring value to shareholders by potentially utilizing the Endeavour silver zinc lead Mine’s infrastructure for processing high-grade zinc from the CSA Copper Mine, along with a secured 150ML water offtake agreement to enhance mining operations. The deal underscores both companies’ commitment to collaboratively leverage their assets and expertise in the Cobar Basin region.

