Metals Acquisition, Glencore Agree To Amend Terms To Acquire Cobar Mine

(RTTNews) - Glencore and Metals Acquisition Corp have entered into a binding amendment agreement for the sale and purchase of Glencore's Cobar copper mine in New South Wales, Australia. Glencore will receive consideration of $1.1 billion as originally agreed with amended payment terms and a 1.5% net smelter return life of mine royalty upon completion. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Metals Acquisition Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

