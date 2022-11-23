Markets

Metals Acquisition, Glencore Agree To Amend Terms To Acquire Cobar Mine

November 23, 2022 — 02:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Glencore and Metals Acquisition Corp have entered into a binding amendment agreement for the sale and purchase of Glencore's Cobar copper mine in New South Wales, Australia. Glencore will receive consideration of $1.1 billion as originally agreed with amended payment terms and a 1.5% net smelter return life of mine royalty upon completion. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Metals Acquisition Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.