Metals Acquisition Corp. To Acquire CSA Copper Mine From Glencore - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Metals Acquisition Corp. (MTAL.U) has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with Glencore to acquire CSA Copper Mine for total consideration of $1.10 billion, consisting of $1.05 billion of cash and $50 million of common equity, plus a 1.5% copper NSR. CSA is a producing, high-grade, long-life, underground copper mine located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of western New South Wales, Australia.

The transaction will be effected by the acquisition by Metals Acquisition Corp.'s subsidiary, Metals Acquisition Corp. (Australia) Pty Ltd, of the issued share capital of Cobar Management Pty Limited, a Glencore subsidiary which owns CSA.

