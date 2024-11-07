MetalNRG’s Shares See Change in Spreadex Holdings

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG Plc has announced a change in major holdings as Spreadex Ltd adjusts its voting rights to 2.96% from a previous 3.42%. This reflects a strategic shift in their financial instruments, impacting the total number of voting rights to 43,753,250. Investors should keep an eye on such movements as they can influence market dynamics and stock performance.

