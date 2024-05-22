News & Insights

MetalNRG Shareholder Voting Rights Shift

May 22, 2024

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

Edward Peter John Spencer reported a significant change in his holdings in MetalNRG PLC, crossing a threshold on May 17, 2024, which resulted in him now holding 6% of voting rights, amounting to 90 million shares. This change reflects an increase from the previously held 2.76% voting rights, with the notification completed on May 21, 2024, in Milton Keynes, Bletchley. The adjustment in percentage is attributed to a recent capital raise by the company.

