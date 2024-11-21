MetalNRG Sees Increase in Major Shareholding

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG Plc has announced a change in major shareholding as Thomas Griffiths increased his voting rights in the company to 9.07%, up from a previous 8.03%. This acquisition highlights a significant shift in the ownership stakes within MetalNRG, a development that could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor attention.

