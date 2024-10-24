MetalNRG Plc Shareholding Shifts with Increased Stake

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG Plc has announced a significant change in its shareholding, with Edward Peter John Spencer increasing his voting rights from 7% to 8.11%. This development highlights an increased stake in the company, suggesting potential shifts in shareholder influence. Investors may find this change noteworthy as it could impact future company decisions.

