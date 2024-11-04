MetalNRG Faces Shift in Major Shareholding

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG Plc has reported a shift in its major shareholding, as Spreadex Ltd has decreased its voting rights in the company to 3.42% from a previous 4.92%. This change reflects a significant adjustment in the financial instruments and voting shares held by Spreadex. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

