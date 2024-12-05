MetalNRG Announces Share Consolidation and ISIN Change

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG Plc has successfully passed all resolutions at their recent general meeting, which included a significant share consolidation on a 100-to-1 basis. This change is set to commence on December 6, 2024, impacting the company’s ISIN as new ordinary shares start trading. Investors in MetalNRG should note the changes in share structure as they consider their portfolios.

