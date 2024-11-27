MetalNRG Advances in Strategic Mining Acquisition

MetalNRG Plc (GB:MNRG) has released an update.

MetalNRG is making significant strides in acquiring Compagnie Minière de l’Oumejrane, with key conditions for the deal being met and additional funding secured from a strategic investor. The company plans to enhance production and efficiency at the Oumejrane Mine in Morocco, following the acquisition. This development is part of MetalNRG’s broader strategy to transform into Atlas Metals Group.

