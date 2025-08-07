Metallus (MTUS) Q2 EPS Jumps 33%

Key Points Earnings per share (non-GAAP) reached $0.20. Metallus topped non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue estimates.

Revenue (GAAP) climbed to $304.6 million, exceeding analyst expectations and driven by higher shipments and surcharges.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) swung to $32.3 million, compared to an outflow of $5.8 million in Q2 2024, supported by operational gains.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS), a U.S.-based specialty steel manufacturer, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The quarter delivered higher-than-expected results across non-GAAP earnings per share and GAAP revenue, supported by strong operational improvements and robust demand, particularly in industrial and energy markets. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.20. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.20, beating the $0.175 non-GAAP consensus estimate. Revenue (GAAP) totaled $304.6 million, surpassing the GAAP revenue forecast of $296.13 million. Metallus also reported growth in free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) over Q2 2024, reflecting gains in manufacturing efficiency and better cost absorption. Overall, the quarter showed continued financial momentum and improving operational discipline, despite lingering challenges in price mix and select end markets.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.20 $0.18 $0.15 33.3 % Revenue $304.6 million $296.12 million $294.7 million 3.4% Adjusted EBITDA $26.5 million $19.9 million 33.2% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $32.3 million ($5.8 million) NM Net Income $3.7 million $4.6 million (-19.6 %)

Company Overview and Key Success Factors

Metallus makes specialty steel products for industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, and energy markets. Its key offerings include special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing, and components for demanding applications such as military munitions and aerospace equipment. With over 70% of its sales and technical teams holding engineering backgrounds, Metallus leverages deep technical expertise to provide customized steel solutions for precise customer needs.

Its recent focus areas include technical product differentiation, building strong customer partnerships, and expanding within growing markets like defense and energy. The company is also concentrating on managing raw material costs, maintaining environmental compliance, and upgrading its operations with support from U.S. government defense contracts. Key success factors for Metallus include its capability to serve diverse end-markets, effectively pass on raw material costs through surcharges, and its disciplined approach to both manufacturing costs and cash management. Continued execution in these areas supports the company’s competitive positioning and financial stability.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

Metallus exceeded expectations for both revenue (GAAP) and non-GAAP earnings per share. Revenue (GAAP) rose to $304.6 million. Revenue rose to $304.6 million, outpacing consensus and reflecting a 3% rise in GAAP net sales from the prior year’s period. The company reported shipment volumes of 167,700 tons, a growth of 12% in ship tons compared to Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $26.5 million. This was up from $19.9 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024, and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 8.7%. The boost in margins stemmed from higher manufacturing utilization, rising to 71% from 53% in Q2 2024.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, swung from an outflow of $5.8 million in Q2 2024 to a positive $32.3 million. Metallus ended the quarter with $190.8 million in cash and $437.0 million in total liquidity, with no outstanding debt following the payoff of its convertible notes. Capital expenditures were $17.8 million. Capital expenditures were $17.8 million, including $15.3 million for projects funded by the U.S. government.

The company made progress toward a $30 million revenue goal for Vacuum Arc Remelt products in 2025, which use a specialized steel refining process to meet high-end aerospace and defense standards. New customer wins in military applications, including munitions and gun barrel components, further reinforced its defense market positioning.

Outlook and What to Watch

Looking to the third quarter, management projects that adjusted EBITDA will be "modestly lower" in Q3 2025 than in the prior quarter, citing a $5 million impact from planned annual maintenance, higher electricity rates, and costs associated with labor negotiations. Shipment volumes and base pricing are expected to remain steady, while Melt utilization is targeted to improve further from 71 percent in the prior quarter. Pension contribution requirements for the second half of 2025 have been revised downward, easing some near-term cash obligations. No explicit full-year guidance was provided.

Investors should continue watching trends in high-margin end markets, particularly aerospace and defense, as shipments in those categories influence both average revenue per ton and overall profitability. The progress of government-funded defense asset upgrades, future volume recovery in aerospace and defense, and the ability to maintain margin improvement amid evolving cost pressures will also be critical. Share repurchases totaled $3.3 million, with $93.9 million of authorization remaining as of June 30, 2025. MTUS does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

