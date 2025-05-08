METALLUS Earnings Results: $MTUS Reports Quarterly Earnings

METALLUS ($MTUS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, missing estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $280,500,000, beating estimates of $269,313,996 by $11,186,004.
METALLUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of METALLUS stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,865,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,362,906
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 488,590 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,527,562
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 254,043 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,589,627
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 205,965 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,910,285
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 187,556 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,650,166
- INVESCO LTD. removed 159,049 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,247,362
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 158,685 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,242,219
