Metallis Resources Expands Antimony Exploration Efforts

Metallis Resources is advancing its antimony exploration at the Greyhound Property with a second phase of field exploration, following promising results from their initial program. The company is also attending the Boise Mining Conference to foster relationships with investors and stakeholders, which is crucial for the success of their exploration efforts.

