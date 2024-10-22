News & Insights

Stocks

Metallis Resources Expands Antimony Exploration Efforts

October 22, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metallis Resources (TSE:MTS) has released an update.

Metallis Resources is advancing its antimony exploration at the Greyhound Property with a second phase of field exploration, following promising results from their initial program. The company is also attending the Boise Mining Conference to foster relationships with investors and stakeholders, which is crucial for the success of their exploration efforts.

For further insights into TSE:MTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.