'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells rights to over 40 songs

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Record producer Bob Rock has sold his producer rights for a catalogue of 43 songs, including heavy metal band Metallica's self-titled album and singer Michael Bublé's "Call Me Irresponsible" to Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L.

Investment firm Hipgnosis Songs announced on Thursday a discounted placement offering of its ordinary shares along with the deal, which is at least the fifth for the London-listed company this month after having struck agreements with Shakira and Neil Young.

