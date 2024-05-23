Metallica Minerals Welcomes New Major Shareholder

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has announced that the Small Shareholders Action Group (SSAG) became a substantial holder in the company with a 5.22% voting power, consisting of 49,837,324 fully paid ordinary shares. The details of the registered holders of these shares include various individuals and entities, with no further consideration disclosed for the acquisition of these interests.

