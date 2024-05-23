Metallica Minerals Welcomes New Major Shareholder

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has announced that the Metallica Minerals Small Shareholders Action Group (SSAG) has become a substantial holder in the company, obtaining a 5.20% voting power through 49,637,324 fully paid ordinary shares. The notice detailed the registered holders of these shares, excluding the consideration for the acquisition. This move by SSAG marks a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure.

