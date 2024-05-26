News & Insights

Stocks

Metallica Minerals’ Shareholder Power Shift

May 26, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has reported a significant shift in their shareholder structure, with the Metallica Minerals Shareholder Action Group (SSAG) increasing their voting power from 5.22% to 6.90%. This change follows the addition of new members to the SSAG, collectively holding 15,994,740 fully paid ordinary shares, reinforcing the group’s influence in company affairs.

For further insights into AU:MLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLMZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.