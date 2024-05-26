Metallica Minerals’ Shareholder Power Shift

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has reported a significant shift in their shareholder structure, with the Metallica Minerals Shareholder Action Group (SSAG) increasing their voting power from 5.22% to 6.90%. This change follows the addition of new members to the SSAG, collectively holding 15,994,740 fully paid ordinary shares, reinforcing the group’s influence in company affairs.

