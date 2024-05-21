News & Insights

Metallica Minerals Contests Takeover Amidst Alternative Deals

May 21, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited is currently fending off an off-market takeover bid by Diatreme Resources Limited amidst negotiations of a confidentiality agreement that includes a standstill provision. The Metallica board has unanimously advised shareholders against the offer, citing potential alternative transactions that may present a superior proposal. While Metallica has provided Diatreme with a deed poll waiver for the standstill, it is conditional on whether a better offer emerges before a designated deadline.

MLMZF

