Metallica Minerals Contests Takeover Amidst Alternative Deals

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited is currently fending off an off-market takeover bid by Diatreme Resources Limited amidst negotiations of a confidentiality agreement that includes a standstill provision. The Metallica board has unanimously advised shareholders against the offer, citing potential alternative transactions that may present a superior proposal. While Metallica has provided Diatreme with a deed poll waiver for the standstill, it is conditional on whether a better offer emerges before a designated deadline.

