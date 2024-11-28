Metallic Minerals Extends Warrant Expiry Dates

Metallic Minerals (TSE:MMG) has released an update.

Metallic Minerals Corp. has announced the extension of the expiry dates for its share purchase warrants, which were initially issued as part of private placements in 2022. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by allowing more time for the exercise of these warrants. The company remains focused on advancing its projects in North America, with significant resources in Colorado and the Yukon Territory.

