Metalla To Acquire Nova

(RTTNews) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.TO) a precious metal royalty and streaming company, announced on Friday that it agreed to acquire Nova Royalty Corp (NOVRF), a royalty company with the aim of converting the combined company as a leading emerging intermediate royalty company.

Nova shareholders will receive 0.36 of a common share for a price of C$1.90 per Nova Share, based on the closing price of Metalla Shares on September 7 of C$5.29.

The exchange ratio implies a premium of 25 percent based on the closing share prices of Nova on September 7 and a premium of 32 percent based on the closing price of Nova on May 16.

They will also retain around 40 percent of the ownership in the new combined company.

Metalla shareholders on the other hand, can be immediately accretive on a NAV-per-share basis and can get access to a portfolio of generational copper royalties being generated by globally integrated mining companies.

Additionally, Metalla announced a partnership with Beedie Capital where Beedie will subscribe to C$15 million or 2.8 million subscription receipts at a price of C$5.29 per Subscription Receipt, which is the closing price of Metalla on September 7 in an equity placement of the royalty firm.

Upon transaction closing, each subscription receipt will convert into one common share of Metalla, without payment of additional consideration or further action.

Following the conversion, Beedie will beneficially hold 8.7 million common shares of Metalla, representing around 9.7 percent of the outstanding common shares of the combined company, on a non-diluted basis and 12.7 percent on a partially diluted basis.

"The proceeds of the Equity Investment will be used for the acquisition of royalties and streams, transaction expenses, and general and administrative expenses of the combined company following completion of the Transaction", the company said in a statement.

Metalla and Beedie also have entered into an agreement to amend the Metalla Convertible Loan, which has the key terms of increasing the loan facility from C$25.0 million to C$50.0 million, drawing down C$16.4 million at a conversion price of C$6.00 per share, to refinance the C$4.2 million principal outstanding under the convertible loan, and the C$12.2 million principal outstanding under the Nova Convertible Loan, Metalla paying Beedie an amendment fee of C$125,000.

On Thursday, shares of Metalla closed at $3.91 down 1.012% on the New York Stock Exchange and shares of Nova closed at $1.10.

