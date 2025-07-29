Is Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is one of 238 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTA's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MTA has returned about 67.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 12.7%. This means that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is McEwen (MUX). The stock has returned 39.3% year-to-date.

In McEwen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 96.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 64 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.2% so far this year, meaning that MTA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. McEwen is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. and McEwen. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

