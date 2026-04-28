Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, MTA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.75 per share, with $9.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.64.
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DNOW YTD Return
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