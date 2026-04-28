Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (Symbol: MTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.71, changing hands as low as $6.50 per share. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.75 per share, with $9.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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