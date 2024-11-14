News & Insights

Metalla Royalty Reports Decrease in Assets and Loss

November 14, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSE:MTA) has released an update.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. reports a decrease in total assets to $268.7 million as of September 30, 2024, from $276 million at the end of 2023, alongside a narrowed net loss from operations. Despite an increase in revenue from royalty interests, the company faces challenges with increased general and administrative expenses and a notable impact from share-based payments.

