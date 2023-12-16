Metalla Royalty and Streaming (TSX:MTA) Price Target Increased by 18.28% to 9.35

The average one-year price target for Metalla Royalty and Streaming (TSX:MTA) has been revised to 9.35 / share. This is an increase of 18.28% from the prior estimate of 7.90 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.44% from the latest reported closing price of 4.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalla Royalty and Streaming. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTA is 0.93%, an increase of 22.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.73% to 4,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,182K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 32.23% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,070K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 81.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 433.42% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 390K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 356K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 39.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 28.29% over the last quarter.

