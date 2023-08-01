Metalla Royalty and Streaming (MTA) Price Target Increased by 7.76% to 7.83

The average one-year price target for Metalla Royalty and Streaming (AMEX:MTA) has been revised to 7.83 / share. This is an increase of 7.76% from the prior estimate of 7.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.27 to a high of 8.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.03% from the latest reported closing price of 4.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalla Royalty and Streaming. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTA is 0.14%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.86% to 10,391K shares. The put/call ratio of MTA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 2,374K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 2,275K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 9.68% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,119K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 9.88% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 1,575K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 75.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 304.61% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 456K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver royalty companies for the next commodities cycle.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.