Metalla Royalty and Streaming (MTA) Price Target Increased by 16.74% to 6.96

The average one-year price target for Metalla Royalty and Streaming (AMEX:MTA) has been revised to 6.96 / share. This is an increase of 16.74% from the prior estimate of 5.96 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.76 to a high of 7.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.09% from the latest reported closing price of 3.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalla Royalty and Streaming. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTA is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 11,643K shares. The put/call ratio of MTA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 2,808K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,810K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,382K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 36.84% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,182K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 32.23% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,070K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 81.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 433.42% over the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 399K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 33.75% over the last quarter.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver royalty companies for the next commodities cycle.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.