Metalla Overcomes SEDAR+ Filing Hurdle

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSE:MTA) has released an update.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. encountered a third-party error on the SEDAR+ system, which prevented their May 15, 2024, press release from being published on their profile. They are re-filing the document after failing to receive a timeline for the issue’s resolution and following discussions with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

