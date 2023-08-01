Metall Zug (SIX:METN) Price Target Decreased by 13.76% to 2,397.00

The average one-year price target for Metall Zug (SIX:METN) has been revised to 2,397.00 / share. This is an decrease of 13.76% from the prior estimate of 2,779.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1,570.00 / share.

Metall Zug Maintains 1.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.91%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metall Zug. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METN is 0.02%, an increase of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METN by 8.01% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METN by 1.10% over the last quarter.

