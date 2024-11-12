News & Insights

Metalink Ltd. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

November 12, 2024 — 03:57 pm EST

Metalink (MTLK) has released an update.

Metalink Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 30 in Tel Aviv, where key agenda items include re-electing board members and appointing new auditors. Shareholders will also review the company’s financial statements for 2023. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to influence company decisions and stay informed about its financial health.

