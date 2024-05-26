Metalicity Strikes Gold with Yundamindra Drilling Program

Metalicity Limited (AU:MCT) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited has completed its first drilling program in over a decade at the Yundamindra Gold Project, finishing ahead of schedule with 44 holes drilled for a total of 3,000 meters. The project, which boasts high-grade historical drilling intersections, is strategically located near several underutilized mills, amplifying its potential value amid soaring gold prices. Investors are keenly anticipating the initial assay results, which could confirm and enhance the known resources at this promising mining lease.

