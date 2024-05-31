Metalicity Options Expire Unexercised

Metalicity Limited (AU:MCT) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited has announced the cessation of a significant number of options, specifically 262,584,746, which reached their expiration on June 1, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This development is detailed in the company’s recent Appendix 3H filing with the ASX, under the issuer code MCT. The cessation of these equity securities is a noteworthy change in the company’s capital structure that may interest shareholders and investors.

