Metalicity Limited Sees Director’s Stake Increase

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.
Metalicity Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Roger Steinepreis, who acquired 447,393 fully paid ordinary shares through Genteel Nominees Pty Ltd, a company in which he holds a 50% interest. The acquisition was made by issuing shares at $0.02 in lieu of fees, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company. This move highlights ongoing adjustments in director stakes, potentially influencing investor sentiment towards Metalicity’s stock performance.
