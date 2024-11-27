Metalicity Limited Sees Director’s Stake Increase

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metalicity Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Roger Steinepreis, who acquired 447,393 fully paid ordinary shares through Genteel Nominees Pty Ltd, a company in which he holds a 50% interest. The acquisition was made by issuing shares at $0.02 in lieu of fees, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company. This move highlights ongoing adjustments in director stakes, potentially influencing investor sentiment towards Metalicity’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:ARI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.