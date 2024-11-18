News & Insights

Metalicity Limited Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

November 18, 2024 — 03:14 am EST

Metalicity Limited (AU:ARI) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited has announced a general meeting where shareholders will vote on several resolutions, including the ratification of prior share placements and the approval of new share issues to directors. These moves are part of the company’s strategy to bolster its financial standing and enhance shareholder value.

