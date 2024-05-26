News & Insights

Stocks

Metalicity Completes Yundamindra Project Drilling

May 26, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited has announced the early completion of its maiden drilling program at the Yundamindra Gold Project, marking the first such effort in over a decade. The project, which is 80% owned by Metalicity and 20% by Nex Metals, involved 44 holes drilled for a total of 3,000 meters, targeting the promising Landed at Last and Bonaparte prospects. With assay results on the horizon, the project’s proximity to several underutilized mills and the current high gold prices could spell a significant opportunity for the company.

For further insights into AU:NME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.