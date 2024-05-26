Metalicity Completes Yundamindra Project Drilling

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited has announced the early completion of its maiden drilling program at the Yundamindra Gold Project, marking the first such effort in over a decade. The project, which is 80% owned by Metalicity and 20% by Nex Metals, involved 44 holes drilled for a total of 3,000 meters, targeting the promising Landed at Last and Bonaparte prospects. With assay results on the horizon, the project’s proximity to several underutilized mills and the current high gold prices could spell a significant opportunity for the company.

