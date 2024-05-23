News & Insights

Metalex Ventures Rewards Directors with Share Units

May 23, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Metalex Ventures (TSE:MTX) has released an update.

Metalex Ventures Ltd. has issued 300,000 deferred share units to two independent directors in exchange for their services during the last quarter, with the units vesting in one year. These units, granted under the company’s DSU Plan, allow the directors to receive either company shares or a cash equivalent upon their departure from the board.

